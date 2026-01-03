Weather warning issued for snow set to cause major travel disruption across UK
- Millions of UK travellers are experiencing widespread disruption at the start of the year due to severe weather warnings for snow and ice, alongside extensive engineering works across transport networks.
- Hundreds of flights between the UK and Amsterdam have been cancelled by airlines including KLM, EasyJet, and British Airways due to snow and strong winds at Schiphol Airport.
- Major sections of the West Coast Main Line are closed, including between Milton Keynes and Rugby for junction replacement, and in Cumbria for bridge works, necessitating diversions and rail replacement services.
- Road users face closures on the M6 in Cumbria and the M27 in Hampshire, with significant traffic congestion anticipated as the festive period concludes and people return to work.
- Scottish ferry services, particularly Caledonian MacBrayne, are experiencing cancellations due to severe weather, while Dover advises drivers on ferry procedures for cross-Channel travel.