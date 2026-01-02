Chaos at Amsterdam airport due to snow and strong winds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of passengers hoping to fly between the UK and Amsterdam have had their flights cancelled or delayed by several hours because of snow and strong winds at Schiphol airport.

The airport authorities are telling passengers: “Due to today’s winter weather on 2 January, flights to and from Schiphol may experience delays or cancellations.”

British Airways, easyJet and KLM have cancelled many of their flights to the Dutch hub on Friday.

Problems began early on Friday morning with two inbound flights diverted to Brussels: KLM from Seoul and Tui from Cape Verde.

open image in gallery Circle game: Flight plan of KLM flight KL856 from Seoul on 2 January, which diverted from Amsterdam to Brussels ( Flightradar24 )

KLM, whose main hub is at Amsterdam, has cancelled 32 UK flights so far, including multiple links with Birmingham, London City, Heathrow and Manchester.

In addition, inbound flights to Amsterdam from Bristol, Humberside, Leeds Bradford and Teesside are operating three hours late or more – jeopardising connections for travellers from these locations to destinations worldwide.

KLM is telling passengers to “check your flight updates”. Under air passengers’ rights rules, travellers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to be flown to their destination as soon as possible on any airline, and to be provided with meals and hotels until they get there.

EasyJet has grounded at least 16 flights between the UK and Amsterdam on Friday, including links from Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool, Luton and Manchester.

Passengers on the only flight of the day from Belfast International were told: “We’re sorry that your flight has been cancelled. This is due to air traffic control restrictions.

“The disruption to your flight is outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance.”

British Airways has so far cancelled a return flights from each of Heathrow and London City to Amsterdam.

Many other European airlines have cancelled flights from their main hubs to Amsterdam, including Air France, Austrian Airlines, Finnair, Lufthansa, SAS and Swiss.

