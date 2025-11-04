Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The potential issues with a wealth tax in the UK

Chancellor paves way for Budget tax hikes as she warns 'easy answers' won't fix economy
  • Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, is under pressure to find at least £22bn for the upcoming Budget due to rising borrowing costs and weak growth, potentially necessitating tax increases.
  • She has not ruled out breaking Labour's manifesto pledge against raising taxes for working people, indicating that an income tax hike could be on the table.
  • Campaigners propose a 'wealth tax' on ultra-rich individuals, with Tax Justice UK suggesting a 2% levy on assets over £10 million to generate £24bn annually and reduce economic inequality.
  • Economist James Meadway supports a wealth tax, arguing it would fund public services and address wealth concentration, while dismissing concerns about its impact on investment.
  • Conversely, tax expert Dan Neidle warns that a wealth tax could trigger capital flight, significantly damage the economy by discouraging savings and investment, and lead to a reduction in GDP.
