Mandelson’s replacement as Britain’s ambassador to US revealed

'I don't know him' Trump dodges question about Mandelson's Epstein links
  • Sir Keir Starmer has appointed veteran diplomat Christian Turner as the new British ambassador to the US.
  • Turner replaces Lord Mandelson, who was removed from the role after details emerged of his undisclosed relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Turner is a highly respected career diplomat, having previously served as political director at the FCDO, UK representative at the UN, and ambassador to Pakistan.
  • His appointment signifies a return to selecting experienced diplomats for the crucial US role, following the controversy surrounding Mandelson.
  • Turner faces challenges including navigating relations with Donald Trump's administration, progressing a tech deal, and addressing the Ukraine/Russia conflict and the Middle East crisis.
