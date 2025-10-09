No way back to government role for Mandelson after Epstein scandal, Starmer says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer has ruled out any future government role for Lord Mandelson, weeks after he sacked him over his relationship with the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The prime minister fired the Labour peer after the publication of emails which showed Lord Mandelson sent supportive messages to Epstein even as he faced jail for sex offences.

No 10 said the emails revealed “materially different” information from what was known when he was appointed to the key role of the UK’s ambassador to the US earlier this year.

The Labour grandee left the government less than a week after Sir Keir lost his deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, who resigned over a failure to pay enough tax on her new home.

open image in gallery Lord Mandelson was sacked over the extent of his relationship with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

Last week he suggested that she could return to government and predicted that she would remain a “major voice” in British politics for years to come.

But he made clear that there was no route back for Lord Mandelson.

He was asked by journalists travelling with him on a two-day trade mission to India if he could see a future in frontline politics for Lord Mandelson and if he would let him have the Labour whip in the Lords.

He replied: “Not in a government role, in terms of future appointments.”

He added: “And I think Peter is also on a leave of absence from the Lords in any event, so the issue of the whip doesn’t arise.”

Sir Keir sacked Lord Mandelson a day after he told the Commons he had “confidence” in his ambassador, a situation even Labour MPs described as “embarrassing”.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein ( PA Media )

It followed the publication of the emails which showed Lord Mandelson sent supportive messages even as Epstein faced jail for sex offences.

No 10 and the Foreign Office said the emails showed “the depth and extent” of Lord Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein was “materially different from that known at the time of his appointment”.

The emails included passages in which Lord Mandelson told Epstein to “fight for early release” shortly before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

He is also reported to have told Epstein, “I think the world of you” the day before the disgraced financier began his sentence for soliciting prostitution from a minor in June 2008.

Sir Keir was accused by the Tories of an “extraordinary error of judgement” in appointing the peer to the crucial role, a key link between the UK and Donald Trump’s White House, as his long-standing relationship with Epstein was well-known.

His sacking came a day after Britain’s then ambassador to Washington said he was “very embarrassed” to read a birthday message he wrote to Epstein in which he described him as his “best pal”.

The message, part of a 50th birthday book compiled for Epstein by convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, also saw Lord Mandelson express “love” for the financier and joke about entertaining his “interesting” friends.

open image in gallery Ms Rayner resigned as deputy prime minister earlier this month but the PM has hinted she could return (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Wire )

Last week Sir Keir hinted that Ms Rayner could return to government just weeks after she resigned from the cabinet.

The PM hailed Ms Rayner as a “great story for social mobility”, adding that she will be a “major voice” in British politics for years to come.

The health secretary Wes Streeting also told Labour’s annual party conference that the government “needs” her back, following her work on the Employment Rights Bill.

Sir Keir said: “I was personally very sad to see her go…. Of you talk about social mobility, there is no greater story than Angela Rayner coming from very difficult circumstances to become deputy prime minister.”

He added: “She's paid a heavy price indeed and I've always thought that she will be a major voice again in the labour movement and I think that is a good thing. “I've been really struck since she did step down by the number of people from different political walks of life who say to me they do want to see Angela Rayner have that voice again at some stage.”