Donald Trump has blamed his inability to end the war in Ukraine on its president Volodymyr Zelensky, saying that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “is ready to make a deal” while “Ukraine is less ready”.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, meanwhile, has insisted Moscow is not interested in agreeing to a ceasefire, instead holding out for a peace agreement that would end the conflict on its terms.

Mr Zelensky has said he will declare a state of emergency for Ukraine's energy sector following sustained Russian attacks on the country’s infrastructure.

Crews are working around the clock to restore power and heating supplies thrown into disarray, particularly in Kyiv, after strikes last week, as Ukrainians shiver through the coldest winter in years.

Ukraine will gain access to a €90bn (£78bn) EU loan later this year, which will allow it to buy military equipment from non-European suppliers, as part of a proposal outlined by the European Commission.