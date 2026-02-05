Trump fails to clear up confusion over $2,000 tariff checks he promised to Americans
- Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested his government would send Americans $2,000 tariff dividend checks, though their distribution remains uncertain.
- In an NBC Nightly News interview on Wednesday, Trump initially promised the checks but immediately contradicted himself, stating he “may” make the commitment.
- He previously deflected questions about the tariff checks by referencing a $1,776 “warrior dividend” for military members, falsely claiming it was funded by tariffs.
- During a January interview with The New York Times, Trump initially denied promising the checks before suggesting they might be distributed “toward the end of the year”.
- While Trump believes congressional approval is not required for the checks, his Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, indicated that legislation would be necessary.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks