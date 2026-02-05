Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump fails to clear up confusion over $2,000 tariff checks he promised to Americans

Trump spoke about the tariff checks he previously promised Americans on Wednesday
Trump spoke about the tariff checks he previously promised Americans on Wednesday (NBC Nightly News)
  • Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested his government would send Americans $2,000 tariff dividend checks, though their distribution remains uncertain.
  • In an NBC Nightly News interview on Wednesday, Trump initially promised the checks but immediately contradicted himself, stating he “may” make the commitment.
  • He previously deflected questions about the tariff checks by referencing a $1,776 “warrior dividend” for military members, falsely claiming it was funded by tariffs.
  • During a January interview with The New York Times, Trump initially denied promising the checks before suggesting they might be distributed “toward the end of the year”.
  • While Trump believes congressional approval is not required for the checks, his Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, indicated that legislation would be necessary.
