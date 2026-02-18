Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump hits out at Starmer over Chagos Island deal amid Iran fears

'UK is letting US down with Chagos deal', says US treasury secretary
  • US President Donald Trump has criticised Sir Keir Starmer, stating that the Prime Minister made a "big mistake" with the Chagos Islands deal and should not lose control of Diego Garcia.
  • In a social media post, Mr Trump expressed his concerns as the UK prepares to lease Diego Garcia to Mauritius for 99 years, while aiming to retain control of the base.
  • His comments follow a day after the US State Department publicly supported the decision.
  • He said: “I have been telling Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, that Leases are no good when it comes to Countries, and that he is making a big mistake by entering a 100 Year Lease. Prime Minister Starmer should not lose control, for any reason, of Diego Garcia, by entering a tenuous, at best, 100 Year Lease. This land should not be taken away from the U.K. and, if it is allowed to be, it will be a blight on our Great Ally.”
  • President Trump said Diego Garcia may be necessary for the US if it doesn’t reach a deal with Iran amid ongoing nuclear talks.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in