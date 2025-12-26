Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man, 24, found dead in shallow grave after 20-day search

Police arrested 23-year-old Alexander James Nicholas (pictured) in connection with the case
  • The body of 24-year-old John Richardson was discovered in a shallow grave in Denton County, Texas, following a 20-day search that began on 2 December.
  • Richardson was last seen leaving a party on 30 November, with his disappearance reported to police two days later.
  • Police arrested 23-year-old Alexander James Nicholas in connection with the case, as he was the last person known to have left the party with Richardson.
  • Homicide detectives doubted Nicholas's claim that he left Richardson alive in Fort Worth, citing conflicting evidence.
  • The manner of Richardson's death has not yet been disclosed, and further arrests are considered possible as the investigation continues.
