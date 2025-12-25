Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Neighbors of a viral Texas home with an over-the-top Christmas display that attracted thousands of visitors are none to merry about the display and have taken action to keep visitors at bay this year.

“Do I agree that traffic’s rough? Yeah, you know but other neighborhoods deal with the traffic and I don’t understand why we’re the only street in America that’s closed because of Christmas lights,” Homeowner Rayn De Vitis said.

Because of the display, residents in the Preston Hollow neighborhood in North Dallas have received a special event permit to restrict pedestrian and vehicle traffic between 5 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. on December 23 through Christmas, WFAA reported. Preston Hollow Citizens for a Safer Community also received a permit that restricts traffic along the 6200 block of Deloache Avenue, where the massive and popular Christmas display is located, NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

With the permit, the neighborhood group hired and paid for off-duty police officers to stand guard, only allowing residents and their guests to access the festive area.

Residents of the neighborhood raised concerns last year after heavy traffic and large crowds gathered to view the outlandish viral display, which featured bright lights and elaborate yard ornaments covering the entire property.

open image in gallery A Texas home with a viral Christmas display has become less accessible after the local neighborhood group received a permit restricting visitors from taking in the bright lights and yard fixtures. ( NBC )

De Vitis told NBC that he had no intention of becoming a holiday hot spot – but had started putting up the elaborate decorations several years ago to make the season special for his two young daughters.

However, last year, videos of his display went viral on TikTok, prompting thousands of people to flock to the street to take in the stunning sight.

According to WFAA, the permit also allowed the group to restrict access on weekend evenings. It was not immediately clear how that restriction impacted the area.

City officials emphasized that access is strictly limited to residents and those on an approved guest list after a phony invitation to take in the lights was shared on social media.

“An invitation being circulated on social media is not valid for access,” the city said. “Only residents of the 6200 block of Deloache and those on their guest list will be admitted.”