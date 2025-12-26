The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been found dead in a shallow grave, with police believing he was killed just hours after leaving a party.

The victim’s body was discovered on Monday in Denton County, Texas, after a weeks-long search which began on December 2. He has been named locally as John Richardson, 24.

The Fort Worth Police Department told CBS News that 23-year-old Alexander James Nicholas has been arrested in connection with the case, after it was revealed that he had left the party with the victim.

The party was held on November 30, with the police receiving reports of the victim’s disappearance two days later. After suspecting foul play, they drafted in homicide detectives, which led them to Nicholas.

Officials told CBS that Nicholas had claimed that he left the victim alive at a location in Fort Worth, although evidence found by homicide detectives cast doubt on his story.

Alexander James Nicholas has been arrested for the murder of a victim in Fort Worth, after he allegedly left a party with her on November 30 ( Fort Worth PD )

The manner of the victim’s death has not yet been revealed, with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office continuing its probe into the events leading to her death.

Police have yet to comment further, but reports indicate that additional arrests remain possible as their investigation continues.

A missing poster for Richardson describes the victim as having a silver hoop earring on his left ear and a tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Fort Worth Police Department homicide detectives at 817-392-4338.

The Independent has contacted the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for further comment.