Tanzania election labelled a ‘fraud’ as protests turn deadly

Protests have broken out in Tanzania following general elections.
Protests have broken out in Tanzania following general elections. (AP)
  • Protests have broken out in Tanzania following general elections, sparked by the exclusion of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's main challengers and claims of widespread repression.
  • The United Nations human rights office reported that at least ten people have been killed by security forces during the demonstrations, citing credible sources.
  • Hundreds of demonstrators clashed with police in Dar es Salaam, leading to military deployment, an internet shutdown, and an overnight curfew.
  • The Tanzanian government has dismissed the unrest as "isolated incidents" while increasing security and restricting movement, with the army head claiming the situation is "controlled".
  • The European Parliament has labelled the elections a "fraud", citing an atmosphere of repression, intimidation, and fear, despite provisional results showing President Hassan winning majorities.
