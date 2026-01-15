Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NHS chief awarded more than £1 million in damages over unfair dismissal claim

Dr Susan Gilby, former chief executive of the Countess of Chester NHS Trust, has been awarded £1.4 million
Dr Susan Gilby, former chief executive of the Countess of Chester NHS Trust, has been awarded £1.4 million (PA Wire)
  • Dr Susan Gilby, former chief executive of the Countess of Chester NHS Trust, has been awarded £1.4 million in damages after winning an unfair dismissal claim.
  • She initiated legal proceedings after her suspension in December 2022, following accusations of bullying and harassment against the trust's chairman, Ian Haythornthwaite.
  • An employment tribunal ruled in February that Dr Gilby had been unfairly dismissed.
  • Dr Gilby refused to withdraw her allegations of bullying, harassment, and undermining behaviour against the chairman during settlement negotiations, calling it an 'absolute red line'.
  • She took over the trust in 2018, weeks after child serial killer Lucy Letby's arrest, and subsequently led the organisation through the pandemic.
