NHS chief awarded more than £1 million in damages over unfair dismissal claim
- Dr Susan Gilby, former chief executive of the Countess of Chester NHS Trust, has been awarded £1.4 million in damages after winning an unfair dismissal claim.
- She initiated legal proceedings after her suspension in December 2022, following accusations of bullying and harassment against the trust's chairman, Ian Haythornthwaite.
- An employment tribunal ruled in February that Dr Gilby had been unfairly dismissed.
- Dr Gilby refused to withdraw her allegations of bullying, harassment, and undermining behaviour against the chairman during settlement negotiations, calling it an 'absolute red line'.
- She took over the trust in 2018, weeks after child serial killer Lucy Letby's arrest, and subsequently led the organisation through the pandemic.