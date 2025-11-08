Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new chief of the UK’s crisis-hit nursing watchdog has admitted it got things “completely wrong” following a series of revelations by The Independent exposing a “toxic” culture in which rogue nurses were free to work in the NHS.

In his first national interview as head of the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), Paul Rees apologised for a string of scandals which have dogged the watchdog and prompted a major overhaul of the beleaguered organisation.

He admitted the regulator – which is responsible for overseeing nearly 800,000 nurses, midwives and nursing associates in the UK – had got its handling of sexual misconduct cases “completely wrong” when it refused to investigate nurses who had been accused of committing sexual assault outside of work.

He also conceded the body should have suspended Lucy Letby when she was first arrested. The NMC failed to suspend the nurse until she was charged with a series of shocking crimes a year later, blaming a loophole in its guidance. Mr Rees has now admitted that was wrong, after this publication uncovered a secret report into failings over the convicted killer’s treatment.

He told The Independent: “We have to be honest about things that have gone wrong. And things have gone wrong in the past.”

Ten months into his role, Mr Rees insists the watchdog, the largest professional regulator in Europe, has undergone a major change of its leadership team. But he warned it could take years to turn around the organisation, which was found in an independent review to have a “dysfunctional” and “toxic” culture due to evidence of racism and sexism within its ranks.

open image in gallery NMC chief executive Paul Rees was appointed in January 2025 ( NMC )

His comments come after a series of revelations by The Independent into allegations of a toxic culture within the regulator amid claims it was failing to act on referrals against nurses accused of sexual misconduct and racism.

The Independent also revealed in 2023 that the scandal-hit watchdog was not fit for purpose and was failing to spot workers who could pose a serious risk to patient safety and to prioritise investigating them.

The exposés led to the commission of an independent inquiry by Nazir Afzal KC, called the Rise review, which concluded last June that the regulator was endangering public safety by failing to properly handle serious allegations of sexual misconduct, and other safeguarding concerns, against registrants.

The review also criticised the NMC’s leadership for resisting the whistleblower’s attempts to raise concerns, warning its leaders showed a “willful deafness to criticism” and a culture not open to feedback.

The NMC changed its guidance on sexual misconduct after we revealed it was rejecting calls to investigate nurses accused of abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence in their private lives, as it did not consider this within its remit.

Mr Rees admitted the watchdog got that wrong and apologised, saying: “The issue was that the guidance stated where nursing and midwifery or professionals did something outside of their working life, it was outside of our concerns – that was completely wrong. It should’ve been saying what you do outside of work is just as important as what you do at work.”

open image in gallery Lucy Letby was sentenced to 14 whole-life orders after being convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to murder six others ( Cheshire Constabulary )

He also acknowledged the body should have acted sooner to suspend psychiatric nurse John Iwuh, who was jailed for 16 years in July 2025 for rape and voyeurism, in another case revealed by The Independent.

Iwuh was free to work with patients for a year after police first told the NMC they were investigating him in 2022, after the regulator failed to suspend him.

Addressing the failure, Mr Rees said: “It was very concerning, and we apologise to anyone who was affected by the actions of John Iwuh and our failure to have acted more quickly. We should’ve moved faster to investigate the case; we should’ve moved faster to look for an interim order and, having got the interim suspension order, we should’ve moved faster to communicate with all of the employers.”

Letby was sentenced to 14 whole-life orders after being convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to murder six others, with two attempts on one victim. Her crimes took place in the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit between June 2015 and June 2016.

In August 2024, The Independent revealed the NMC changed its guidance – clarifying that investigators did not have to wait until a nurse is charged to issue a temporary suspension order – after a review by a top barrister warned it could have suspended Letby when she was first arrested over the allegations.

Asked if he expects the public inquiry into authorities’ handling of her case, led by Lady Thirlwall, to criticise the regulator in her final report, Mr Rees said: “We don’t know yet, but it’s a possibility because we should’ve acted faster with Lucy Letby.”

He added: “We’ve changed the guidance, so it is clear now where there is an exceptional case of serious criminal wrongdoing, we take action and implement an interim order. It’s incumbent upon us to move fast and bring about these interim orders.”

‘Under new management’

Despite its past failures, Mr Rees said he was “determined to fix the challenges” and to “turn the ship around”.

He said it’s “really important to refresh the top team”. Six senior leaders have left the organisation since last summer, including former chief executive Andrea Sutcliffe and former chair Sir David Warren.

Another senior executive, chief nurse Sam Foster, left this year after publicly claiming she had blown the whistle to the Rise review over concerns about how the regulator was failing to appropriately investigate serious safeguarding allegations against nurses.

She is one of at least three staff who raised concerns internally to have left the organisation since the Rise report was commissioned. One of the staff members died earlier this year, and an inquest will take place into their death. In addition to Ms Foster, The Independent is aware that at least one other female senior leader has left their post since January.

Meanwhile, there are more internal reports into whistleblower concerns, published this year, which the NMC has not released. When asked if they would be published, Mr Rees said some reports could not be released due to confidentiality, but said he was confident “no whistleblower had suffered detriment” by the organisation.

A report, published in September, from two barristers said there had been no detriment to the whistleblower who first raised concerns and that, in 19 out of 20 cases they reviewed, the NMC had eventually come to the right decision.

Responding to the claims, the whistleblower, whose treatment by the NMC was the subject of the report, told The Independent: “Since the moment I blew the whistle, every move the NMC has made has been about covering up misconduct and protecting reputations.”

The whistleblower, who is no longer working at the NMC, claimed “the same defensive, dishonest culture” still exists within the NMC. The NMC said in response that the claims are “simply incorrect”. There is an ongoing employment tribunal case between the whistleblower and NMC.

Within the Rise review last year, it was revealed that six nurses took their own lives while awaiting fitness to practice decisions.

Mr Rees said he believed the “ship is turning around” and pointed to improvements in the length of time it takes to handle referrals, which has long been criticised. He said while 60.8 per cent of cases were dealt with within 15 months as of April last year, this has improved to 71 per cent against a target of 80 per cent.

Figures show that while the NMC is improving on its speed in acting on cases, hundreds of cases from 2021 onwards remain open.