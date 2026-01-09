Starmer urges ‘restraint’ from Iran authorities after protestor deaths
- Sir Keir Starmer has denounced the killing of protesters in Iran, calling on Tehran to exercise restraint amid a crackdown on anti-regime demonstrations.
- Weeks of unrest, initially fuelled by economic struggles, have resulted in at least 48 deaths and 2,300 detentions, with Iranian authorities also cutting off internet access.
- The Prime Minister, in a joint statement with France and Germany, expressed deep concern over violence by Iranian security forces and strongly condemned the killings, urging “restraint” and respect for citizens' fundamental rights.
- Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch criticised the Iranian regime for attempting to silence the truth by blocking internet access and repressing its own people, stating that the UK stands with the Iranian people.
- The protests, which began on 28 December, represent the most significant challenge to the regime in years and have renewed confrontation between Iran and the US, with Donald Trump issuing a warning.