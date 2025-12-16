Rob Reiner’s son ‘responsible’ for his parents’ death, say LAPD
- Los Angeles police have stated that Nick Reiner is “responsible” for the killing of his parents, Hollywood director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.
- Rob Reiner and his wife were discovered dead on Sunday, with police determining their deaths to be homicides.
- Nick Reiner, aged 32, was arrested on Sunday evening at approximately 9:15 pm.
- He is currently being held in police custody in Los Angeles.
- It has been noted that he has not yet been convicted of any crimes.