Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Person claiming to have Nancy Guthrie information issues new cash demand

‘You’re not lost or alone’: Savannah Guthrie shares striking new plea to her mother’s suspected kidnapper
  • A fourth ransom note from an individual claiming to possess information regarding Nancy Guthrie has been received by TMZ.
  • The sender is demanding confidential payment in exchange for details about Guthrie's situation.
  • Harvey Levin, TMZ's founder, has publicly urged the sender to provide verification and offered to work with the FBI to facilitate payment if the information is legitimate.
  • The individual sending the notes claims to know the identity of Guthrie's alleged kidnapper.
  • Three previous notes, all seeking the FBI's $100,000 reward for information on Guthrie, were also sent to TMZ, believed to be from the same source.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in