Supermarket chain issues urgent recall of bottled water over contamination fears
- Meijer is recalling nearly 39,000 gallons of its distilled water across six Midwest states after a black foreign substance was discovered floating in thousands of one-gallon jugs.
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed the voluntary recall, initiated by Meijer in November 2025, is ongoing as officials investigate the contamination.
- The affected product is Meijer Steam Distilled Water, sold in one-gallon red-capped containers, with a best-by date of October 4, 2026, and lot code 39‑222 #3.
- The recalled water was distributed at Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.
- Despite no illnesses being reported, the FDA advises consumers to immediately stop using the recalled water, dispose of it, or return it to Meijer for a refund or replacement.