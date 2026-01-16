Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Supermarket chain issues urgent recall of bottled water over contamination fears

Meijer is recalling nearly 39,000 gallons of distilled water in the Midwest due to an unidentified black substance found in the jugs
Meijer is recalling nearly 39,000 gallons of distilled water in the Midwest due to an unidentified black substance found in the jugs (Meijer)
  • Meijer is recalling nearly 39,000 gallons of its distilled water across six Midwest states after a black foreign substance was discovered floating in thousands of one-gallon jugs.
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed the voluntary recall, initiated by Meijer in November 2025, is ongoing as officials investigate the contamination.
  • The affected product is Meijer Steam Distilled Water, sold in one-gallon red-capped containers, with a best-by date of October 4, 2026, and lot code 39‑222 #3.
  • The recalled water was distributed at Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.
  • Despite no illnesses being reported, the FDA advises consumers to immediately stop using the recalled water, dispose of it, or return it to Meijer for a refund or replacement.
