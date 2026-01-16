Nearly 40,000 gallons of water sold in six states under recall for ‘foreign black substance’
Recalled distilled water jugs were sold at Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin
Meijer is recalling nearly 39,000 gallons of distilled water across several Midwest states after a black foreign substance was found floating in thousands of one-gallon jugs.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says Meijer Steam Distilled Water, sold in one-gallon red-capped containers, was voluntarily recalled by the retailer in November 2025 after contamination reports. The recall is ongoing as officials continue investigating the issue.
The affected water jugs have a best‑by date of October 4, 2026, and lot code 39‑222 #3 and UPC 041250841197 printed on them.
The water was distributed at Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin, the FDA said in its notice. The recall covers a total of 38,043 gallons of the product.
The source and composition of the black substance floating inside the water have not been publicly identified, and the recall has not yet been classified for health risk.
The Independent has contacted representatives for the Michigan-based Meijer for comment.
No illnesses have been reported from the recalled water, but the FDA advises consumers to throw it away or return it to Meijer for a refund or replacement. The agency is monitoring the situation and urges people to check their distilled water and follow recall instructions.
Officials urge consumers to stop using the recalled water immediately, even as no health issues linked to the products have been reported.
Distilled water is purified water that has been boiled and condensed to remove impurities, minerals, and contaminants. Its high level of purity makes it ideal for uses where clean, neutral water is essential.
It is commonly used in CPAP machines, humidifiers and sinus rinses to prevent mineral buildup and reduce infection risk. Distilled water is also used in preparing infant formula to ensure the water is free of contaminants.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks