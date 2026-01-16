Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meijer is recalling nearly 39,000 gallons of distilled water across several Midwest states after a black foreign substance was found floating in thousands of one-gallon jugs.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says Meijer Steam Distilled Water, sold in one-gallon red-capped containers, was voluntarily recalled by the retailer in November 2025 after contamination reports. The recall is ongoing as officials continue investigating the issue.

The affected water jugs have a best‑by date of October 4, 2026, and lot code 39‑222 #3 and UPC 041250841197 printed on them.

The water was distributed at Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin, the FDA said in its notice. The recall covers a total of 38,043 gallons of the product.

The source and composition of the black substance floating inside the water have not been publicly identified, and the recall has not yet been classified for health risk.

The Independent has contacted representatives for the Michigan-based Meijer for comment.

No illnesses have been reported from the recalled water, but the FDA advises consumers to throw it away or return it to Meijer for a refund or replacement. The agency is monitoring the situation and urges people to check their distilled water and follow recall instructions.

Officials urge consumers to stop using the recalled water immediately, even as no health issues linked to the products have been reported.

Distilled water is purified water that has been boiled and condensed to remove impurities, minerals, and contaminants. Its high level of purity makes it ideal for uses where clean, neutral water is essential.

It is commonly used in CPAP machines, humidifiers and sinus rinses to prevent mineral buildup and reduce infection risk. Distilled water is also used in preparing infant formula to ensure the water is free of contaminants.