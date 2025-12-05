Duchess of Sussex makes contact with father following news of his major surgery
- The Duchess of Sussex has contacted her estranged father, Thomas Markle, following reports of his leg amputation after surgery in the Philippines.
- Their estrangement began in 2018 after Mr Markle was caught staging paparazzi photos in the run-up to her wedding to Prince Harry.
- A spokesperson for the Duchess confirmed the outreach, though details regarding its success have not been released.
- Mr Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr, had previously urged Meghan to show "compassion" for his father, stating he was "literally fighting for his life."
- Thomas Markle has never met his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and pulled out of the 2018 wedding due to a heart attack and the paparazzi incident.