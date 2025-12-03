Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince Harry poked fun at Meghan Markle’s cooking during a brief appearance in her Netflix special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

In the 56-minute one-off episode, which dropped on Netflix Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex made a beet salad and her mother Doria Ragland’s gumbo with Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio.

Shortly after Meghan confessed that her husband hated all the ingredients in the salad, the Duke of Sussex made his on-screen cameo. He said that he smelled the gumbo and kissed his wife, before she told him the ingredients in her salad, which included anchovies, black olives, and fennel.

“Oh, wow. That’s like the anti-sald,” Harry joked, before Colicchio chimed in: “Everything you hate.”

“That salad, we’re having this eye off,” Harry quipped. “That is amazing how there’s not many things in the world that I don’t like. They’re all in one bowl. I don’t know what would happen to me.”

open image in gallery Prince Harry made a brief cameo in ‘With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration’ ( Getty )

open image in gallery The special saw Markle partner with 'Top Chef' judge Tom Colicchio (left) ( Netflix )

However, Harry acknowledged that gumbo, especially the one made by Meghan’s mother, is one of his favorites.

When Harry tried Meghan's gumbo, which had sausage and chicken, it was a bit too spicy for him. “I can feel it puncturing through the top of my head! It’s delicious.”

He shared an honest review of the dish, adding: “I’m not so sure it’s as good as your mom’s, but it’s certainly close.”

“What?! Oh my gosh,” Meghan responded. “My mom will love you for that. You know what, what a good thing to say for your mother-in-law.”

Elsewhere in the Netflix special, Meghan made personalized Christmas crackers for her family.

The duchess wore matching festive red pajamas with friends while creating the handmade festive table decorations. For her four-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, she included a lavender roll-on scent, while six-year-old Prince Archie received a tiny toy burger and fries.

Harry’s cracker, labelled “My Love,” contained “a little love letter, a chocolate, a little hat.”

She told restaurateur Will Guidara that she discovered the tradition during her first Christmas with the late Queen Elizabeth and the royal family in 2017.

“Living in the UK, it’s just such a part of… Christmas holidays, for sure,” she said.

In her one-star review of With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration for The Independent, Hannah Ewans said the special was “Not fun, enjoyable or even aspirational.”

“It’s not a real special by any stretch, but some YouTube content or the radio that you might put on in the background as you do your tree or wrap your presents. White noise to dull the senses,” writes Ewans.

“It’s all a little Stepford Wives; not informative, fun, enjoyable or even aspirational. Because the people watching this, including me, will never have a Christmas like this.”

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration is out now on Netflix.