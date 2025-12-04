Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas in intensive care following emergency surgery

Thomas Markle Jr. said his father’s life was in ‘imminent danger’

Carsen Holaday
in New York
Thursday 04 December 2025 08:43 EST
Thomas Markle reveals what he'd say to Meghan given chance in 'final ever' interview

Meghan Markle’s estranged father is in intensive care at the hospital after he was rushed into emergency surgery, his son says.

Thomas Markle, 81, was hospitalized Tuesday after he became sick at his home in the Philippines.

He reportedly underwent about three hours of surgery Wednesday and remains in the ICU as he prepares to have another surgery to remove a blood clot, his son Thomas Jr. told the Daily Mail.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been estranged from her father since she married Prince Harry in 2018, did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

“I took dad to a hospital close to our home and they did various scans and the doctors said his life was in imminent danger,” Thomas Jr., 59, told the British tabloid. He said Thomas was then transported in an ambulance to a bigger hospital for the emergency surgery.

Meghan Markle has been estranged from her father Thomas Markle since she married Prince Harry in 2018
Meghan Markle has been estranged from her father Thomas Markle since she married Prince Harry in 2018 (Getty/ITV)

“I would ask everyone around the world to keep him in their thoughts,” Thomas Jr. said, adding that he expected his dad to remain in the hospital for a long time as he faces a “grueling” recovery.

Thomas’s 61-year-old daughter Samantha Markle, Meghan’s half-sister, told the outlet that Thomas has become weak over the years due to a series of health issues, saying: “My father has been through two heart attacks, a stroke, and an earthquake. I hope he call pull through this.”

More to follow...

