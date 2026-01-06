London sees snowfall as storm threatens more snow for southeast England
- London has seen a sprinkling of snow, with the UK capital usually one of the mildest spots in the UK.
- Widespread snow and ice are causing school closures and significant travel disruption across Britain.
- Storm Goretti, the first named storm of the year, is expected to bring further heavy snow to parts of the UK, worsening travel conditions in Britain.
- The Met Office has issued amber warnings for heavy snow in Scotland and a yellow warning for snow across parts of England, including the southeast, and Wales later this week.
- A major incident has been declared by Aberdeenshire council as the area deals with ongoing heavy snow.