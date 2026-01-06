Storm Goretti to bring heavy snow to UK with fresh Met Office weather warnings issued

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has issued fresh weather warnings as Storm Goretti is set to bring heavy snow to the UK later in the week.

Storm Goretti, named by French meteorological service Meteo-France, was referred to by the Met Office in a yellow weather warning across Wales, the south east and west of England and the Midlands on Thursday from 6pm. It’s likely to bring heavy snow, leading to disruption and difficult travelling conditions, although the most severe impact of strong winds will be felt in northern France.

Two amber snow warnings and five yellow snow and ice warnings remain in place on Tuesday across Scotland, the North West, east and south west of England, Northern Ireland and Wales as the UK braces for more freezing conditions with warnings in place for the rest of the week.

As further heavy snow is expected to lead to travel disruption on Tuesday across northern parts of Scotland, the Met Office warned people that it wasn’t safe to drive and to only make essential journeys. The amber snow warnings are in place from 11am to 7pm on Tuesday, with a wider yellow snow and ice warning broadly across Scotland until midnight.

open image in gallery A string of snow and ice warnings are in place across the UK as the Met Office has warned that cold conditions would bring a range of wintry hazards for the next few days ( PA )

Snow will move east across central and northern Scotland throughout Tuesday, according to the Met Office warning, which is in place until midnight. While 2 to 5cm of snow is expected across the country, some areas could see a further 10 to 15cm over higher ground.

As temperatures increase across the day, snow is expected to turn to sleet or rain, before snow showers return in the north by the evening.

Weather warnings will remain in place until 11am on Wednesday for the rest of the affected areas, which can expect a mix of rain, sleet and snow showers. Snow showers could bring fresh accumulations of 5 to 8cm of snow across the North East, with parts of Yorkshire getting a sprinkling.

open image in gallery Scotland has faced the worst of the snowy weather ( PA Wire )

Lightning and gusty winds are also expected to cause hazards along the coastlines, but the risk of ice is set to increase on Tuesday morning after temperatures fall below freezing in the night.

Adam Stachura, the policy director at Age Scotland, urged people to stay at home where possible, according to The Telegraph.

open image in gallery The UK faces more snow and ice on Tuesday ( Met Office )

He said: “With such cold temperatures and icy conditions ahead, try and make sure you have enough food and any important medications at home to reduce the need for unnecessary and potentially risky trips.”

The forecaster warned that roads and railways will likely be affected by longer journey times and some people might be injured if they fall on icy surfaces.

Wednesday’s weather warnings

open image in gallery Snow and ice warnings will cover the UK on Wednesday ( Met Office )

The Met Office has also issued a yellow ice weather warning for Northern Ireland from 6pm on Tuesday until 11am on Wednesday, as despite temperatures rising and skies clearing, a scattering of wintry showers from this evening will once again bring an ice risk overnight. Showers may give a fresh dusting of snow in a few places.

A wider yellow warning for ice is in place across the rest of the United Kingdom from midnight til 10am tomorrow following a band of rain and clear skies, expected to lead to icy patches on untreated wet surfaces. This could lead to some minor disruption, especially on Wednesday morning, including some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Thursday’s weather warnings

open image in gallery Weather warnings are in place for Thursday already ( Met Office )

The Met Office issued a yellow snow weather warning across Wales, the south east and west of England and the Midlands on Thursday from 6pm. Storm Goretti will likely bring heavy snow over higher ground in south Wales. In some areas, 5-10 cm of snow may settle with the potential for up to 20 cm in some locations, especially over higher ground. Strong winds may lead to some drifting of snow.

A yellow wind warning is in place across the south west of England as a deep area of low pressure will move across the south of the UK during Thursday and into Friday bringing a mixture of rain, snow and strong winds. The warning is in place from 3pm until midnight.

Friday’s weather warnings

open image in gallery Snow will impact the midlands and Wales on Friday ( Met Office )

The yellow snow weather warning is set to remain until midday Friday as the Met Office warned rain and snow are set to clear eastwards following the heavy snow.

Cold health alert extended until Friday

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber cold health alerts for all of England until Friday at 10am, warning there could be significant impacts across health and social care services, including a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “As the colder weather sets in, it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

“The forecast temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.”

open image in gallery Amber cold weather health alerts remain in place across the UK ( UKHSA )

It comes after the Met Office issued four amber snow warnings across northern Scotland and six yellow snow and ice warnings across the rest of the UK, stretching from the north of England and Northern Ireland down to the south-west of England on Monday.

Matthew Lehnert, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “As we begin the first full working week of the year, we face a range of winter weather hazards with snow showers and ice.

“In the north of Scotland, snow showers are expected to become more frequent on Sunday night, with some locations within the amber warning areas seeing a further 20 to 30cm accumulate by Monday morning.

“Elsewhere in the UK, snow showers, ice and frost are expected at times, but milder air will make attempts to spread eastward from Tuesday. This will mean rain becomes more likely in the south, but there is also the possibility of more organised snow along the boundary of the mild and cold air masses. Strong winds could also be a feature later in the week.

Travel disruption

Hundreds of schools across the UK are still closed, with some rural parts becoming completely cut off and transport severely affected by the weather.

open image in gallery Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing as many people return to school or work after the festive period ( PA Wire )

Dozens of flights due to depart from Aberdeen International Airport were cancelled on Monday, according to its website. Glasgow Airport also saw some disruption with five flights cancelled over the course of Monday.

Train lines also saw issues due to the weather, with ScotRail warning of disruption on routes around Aberdeen and Inverness for much of Monday.

Network Rail Scotland said that the Aberdeen-Dundee, Aberdeen-Inverness, Inverness-Wick/Thurso and Inverness-Kyle of Lochalsh lines are unlikely to run until midday, due to heavy and drifting snow.

Scottish transport secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “We’ve already seen challenging conditions and freezing temperatures, with more snow and ice on the way for the same areas.

“Of course, for many, Monday marks a return to work from the festive break. If you have to travel, then please ensure your vehicle is winter-ready and have a winter kit in your car.

“Follow Police Scotland travel advice. If you can delay your journey until the amber warning has expired, please do so.

“I’d also like to thank all the frontline staff such as gritter drivers, chainsaw gangs, police officers and many others who have been out working in dreadful conditions these past few days and over the next 48 hours.”

Met Office five-day weather forecast

Tuesday

Rain, sleet and snow moves in from the North West, with heavy and persistent snow affecting parts of Scotland. Sunny spells and wintry showers elsewhere. Another very cold day with strengthening winds.

Evening

Rain, sleet and snow moves across the South this evening, eventually clearing overnight. Clear skies for many with a sharp frost and ice. Further snow moving into northern Scotland later.

Wednesday

Dry for many with sunny spells. Scattered wintry showers continuing in Scotland and some western areas. Rather windy, with coastal gales developing in places, and feeling very cold.

Thursday to Saturday

Staying cold with frontal systems pushing in from the West. A mixture of rain, sleet and snow will move across the country at times with a risk of strong winds.