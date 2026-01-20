Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Track athlete tourist chases down and catches London phone snatcher

  • An American tourist and track athlete, Elizabeth Lopez Aguilar, had her phone snatched in London while filming for TikTok.
  • Ms Aguilar, who specialises in sprinting and long-distance running, immediately pursued the thief.
  • She successfully retrieved her device within minutes due to her athletic ability.
  • Ms Aguilar commented that the thief "had no idea who he was messing with."
  • She opted not to contact the police as the thief did not resist when she recovered her phone.
