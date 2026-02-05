Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kid Rock under fire over resurfaced ‘Cool, Daddy Cool’ song lyrics

Trump calls friend Kid Rock 'Bob' after rapper makes bizarre Oval Office appearance
  • Kid Rock is facing renewed scrutiny over controversial lyrics in his 2001 song Cool, Daddy Cool, which included lines about underage girls.
  • The song’s lyrics include: “Young ladies, young ladies, I like 'em underage/ See, some say that's statutory, but I say it's mandatory.” The lyric in question is performed in the Kid Rock song by rapper Joe C, who died in 2000 before its official release.
  • The song's lyrics have resurfaced following the announcement that Kid Rock will perform at the All-American Halftime Show, an event protesting the NFL's Super Bowl halftime concert.
  • Organized by conservative group Turning Point USA, the rival show will take place on the same night as the Super Bowl, featuring artists like Brantley Gilbert and Lee Brice.
  • The protest targets Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, who is headlining the official Super Bowl halftime show, despite him being an American citizen.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in