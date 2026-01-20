Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jesy Nelson challenges Wes Streeting over SMA screening ‘madness’

Wes Streeting moved to tears as Jesy Nelson campaigns for newborn test following twins' diagnosis
  • Jesy Nelson is campaigning for faster screening for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) following her twins' diagnosis with the rare genetic condition.
  • She advocates for SMA1 screenings to be included in the newborn blood spot screening test, also known as the heel prick test.
  • Nelson's twins were diagnosed with SMA, a condition that means they will likely never be able to walk.
  • She discussed the issue with Health Secretary Wes Streeting on ITV’s This Morning, questioning why screenings are not standard despite available treatments.
  • The singer said: “It’s just madness to me that we are living in a day and age now where we have got three treatments that are life-changing and it’s still not part of the heel prick test.”
  • Nelson expressed her hope that Mr Streeting will expedite the process and 'put his money where his mouth is' to bring about change.

