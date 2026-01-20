Jesy Nelson challenges Wes Streeting over SMA screening ‘madness’
- Jesy Nelson is campaigning for faster screening for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) following her twins' diagnosis with the rare genetic condition.
- She advocates for SMA1 screenings to be included in the newborn blood spot screening test, also known as the heel prick test.
- Nelson's twins were diagnosed with SMA, a condition that means they will likely never be able to walk.
- She discussed the issue with Health Secretary Wes Streeting on ITV’s This Morning, questioning why screenings are not standard despite available treatments.
- The singer said: “It’s just madness to me that we are living in a day and age now where we have got three treatments that are life-changing and it’s still not part of the heel prick test.”
- Nelson expressed her hope that Mr Streeting will expedite the process and 'put his money where his mouth is' to bring about change.