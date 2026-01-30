Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Epstein jail cell pics and Trump Wikipedia page included in newly released files

Photos of a jail cell are included in the latest Jeffrey Epstein document dump
Photos of a jail cell are included in the latest Jeffrey Epstein document dump (DOJ)

Photos of Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell and a Trump Wikipedia page are included in the latest trove of Epstein documents released by the Department of Justice.

The DOJ said it was releasing 3 million pages of documents Friday, including 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. One of the files features a dozen photos of Epstein’s jail cell after his death by suicide in 2019.

Another file is a screen shot of President Donald Trump’s Wikipedia page, totaling 38 pages of information. A third file included emails signed by “A.”

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the Epstein case and the DOJ has stressed that being mentioned in the files is not an accusation of wrongdoing.

The files are being released as part of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which allows for redactions in order to protect victims and future prosecutions.

In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in