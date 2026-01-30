Photos of Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell and a Trump Wikipedia page are included in the latest trove of Epstein documents released by the Department of Justice.

The DOJ said it was releasing 3 million pages of documents Friday, including 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. One of the files features a dozen photos of Epstein’s jail cell after his death by suicide in 2019.

Another file is a screen shot of President Donald Trump’s Wikipedia page, totaling 38 pages of information. A third file included emails signed by “A.”

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the Epstein case and the DOJ has stressed that being mentioned in the files is not an accusation of wrongdoing.

The files are being released as part of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which allows for redactions in order to protect victims and future prosecutions.