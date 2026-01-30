Maxwell’s ‘sweet pea’ letter to ‘A’ after Queen Mother died uncovered in new Epstein files
- Ghislaine Maxwell sent an email to an address signed “A”, believed to be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, referring to them as “sweet pea” and expressing sadness after the Queen Mother’s death.
- The email, dated March 31 2002, was among over three million documents released by the US Department of Justice concerning disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- Maxwell's email included the line “Love you. Gx”, with a reply the next day from “A xxx” from an address titled “The Invisible Man”.
- Another email from “The Invisible Man” asked a redacted account if they were having more children, labelling them “super sperm”.
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor settled a civil sexual assault claim with Virginia Giuffre in 2022 and was stripped of his HRH style and prince title by the King following increased scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein.
