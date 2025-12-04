The countries boycotting Eurovision after Israel cleared to compete
- Ireland, Spain, and The Netherlands have announced their intention to boycott the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.
- This decision comes after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) met in Geneva and cleared Israel to participate, despite concerns regarding its conduct in the war in Gaza.
- The EBU opted not to call a vote on Israel's participation but did adopt tougher voting rules in response to allegations of previous vote manipulation.
- Irish broadcaster RTE stated its participation was "unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and humanitarian crisis", while Dutch broadcaster Avrotros cited incompatibility with its public broadcaster responsibility.
- Israel, which placed second in this year's contest, has not commented on the vote manipulation accusations but maintains it is subject to a global smear campaign.