Multiple countries boycott Eurovision after Israel allowed to compete next year
The announcements came after European Broadcasting Union met to discuss concerns about Israel's role in the contest amid its conduct of the war in Gaza
Ireland, Spain and The Netherlands say they will boycott next year’s Eurovision song contest after Israel were cleared to compete.
The announcements came after the body that runs Eurovision met in Geneva, Switzerland to discuss concerns about Israel's role in the contest amid its conduct of the war in Gaza.
Members from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) on Thursday decided not to call a vote on its participation, clearing the way for Israel to participate.
EBU voted to adopt tougher voting rules in response to allegations that Israel had previously manipulated the vote in favour of their contestant.
Israel, which came second in the contest this year, has not responded to the accusations, but has argued it faces a global smear campaign.
"This vote means that all EBU Members who wish to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 and agree to comply with the new rules are eligible to take part," the EBU said.
But now Ireland, Spain and The Netherlands say they will not participate in the 2026 edition.
Ireland will not take part in or broadcast next year's competition.
In a statement, broadcaster RTE said the country’s participation "remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and humanitarian crisis".
Dutch broadcaster Avrotros added the participation of Israel "is no longer compatible with the responsibility we bear as a public broadcaster".
There was no immediate comment from the Spanish broadcaster.
Germany, a major Eurovision backer, had said it would not take part if Israel is barred.