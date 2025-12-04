Multiple countries boycott Eurovision after Israel allowed to compete next year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland, Spain and The Netherlands say they will boycott next year’s Eurovision song contest after Israel were cleared to compete.

The announcements came after the body that runs Eurovision met in Geneva, Switzerland to discuss concerns about Israel's role in the contest amid its conduct of the war in Gaza.

Members from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) on Thursday decided not to call a vote on its participation, clearing the way for Israel to participate.

EBU voted to adopt tougher voting rules in response to allegations that Israel had previously manipulated the vote in favour of their contestant.

Israel, which came second in the contest this year, has not responded to the accusations, but has argued it faces a global smear campaign.

Ireland, Spain and The Netherlands say they will not perform at next year’s Eurovision ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

"This vote means that all EBU Members who wish to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 and agree to comply with the new rules are eligible to take part," the EBU said.

But now Ireland, Spain and The Netherlands say they will not participate in the 2026 edition.

Ireland will not take part in or broadcast next year's competition.

In a statement, broadcaster RTE said the country’s participation "remains unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and humanitarian crisis".

Dutch broadcaster Avrotros added the participation of Israel "is no longer compatible with the responsibility we bear as a public broadcaster".

There was no immediate comment from the Spanish broadcaster.

Germany, a major Eurovision backer, had said it would not take part if Israel is barred.