Multiple people injured after powerful earthquake hits Japan
- A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake has struck off northern Japan, injuring more than 20 people and triggering a tsunami that reached up to 70 centimetres (28ins) in Pacific coastal communities.
- The country had been bracing for larger tsunami waves, with warnings of up to three metres along the northeastern coastline following the late-night tremor.
- Officials from the Fire and Disaster Management Agency confirmed 23 people sustained injuries, with one individual reported to be in a serious condition.
- The seismic event occurred at approximately 11.15pm in the Pacific Ocean, roughly 50 miles off the coast of Aomori, the northernmost prefecture of Japan’s main Honshu island.
- The Japanese government is currently assessing the full extent of the damage caused by both the earthquake and the subsequent tsunami.