Japan tsunami live updates: Warning issued over 3 metre wave after rare 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes
Nuclear power plants urgently carried out checks on Monday after an earthquake prompted a tsunami warning
Japan is bracing for three-metre-high tsunami waves after a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck offshore on Monday.
Authorities warned that the northeastern coastline could see towering waves after the quake struck off the coast of Hokkaido.
Hazardous waves were possible up to 620 miles from the epicentre, threatening Japan and Russia, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said.
A wider advisory was issued for smaller waves of up to a metre along the eastern coastline.
Several people were injured at a hotel in the Aomori town of Hachinohe, local media reported. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the government set up an emergency task force to urgently assess the extent of damage.
"We are putting people's lives first and doing everything we can," she said.
In pictures: earthquake effects on local newsroom
Bookshelves and documents fell during the earthquake in Kyodo News’ Hakodate bureau .
The metal shelves on the ground highlight the intensity of the earthquake.
Meteorological agency briefing begins
A news conference has begun on the earthquake, as Japan’s meteorological agency briefs.
Viewers are told that areas with a large jolt have a “danger of landslide and also possible damages” over the next few days.
It has been added that in two to three days there could be an earthquake of upper 6 magnitude.
There could be a possibility that a stronger jolt could hit the area so “please take precaution”.
Earthquake increases from 7.2 to 7.6 magnitude
Reuters is reporting the powerful earthquake has reached 7.6 magnitude.
Earlier the earthquake was 7.2 magnitude.
Power outages in northern Japan
So far there have been no issues with the nuclear power plants in the region, live Japanese TV channel NHK Newline said.
However, Sky News reports thousands of residents are currently without power according to Tohoku Electric.
Prime Minister outlines instructions for safety
In a post to X, the Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s office provided three points in response to the earthquake.
“Provide timely and accurate information to the public regarding the tsunami, evacuation etc., and take thorough measures to prevent damage, such as the evacuation of residents,” the statement said.
“Assess the state of affairs regarding damage as soon as possible.
“Act in close coordination with local government and, under the principle of prioritising human life above all else, spare no effort in our emergency disaster responses, including saving lives and rescuing disaster victims, with the government working as one.”
Emergency taskforce set up
The Japanese government has set up a taskforce, as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters the situation was evolving.
The taskforce will assess the extent of damage, Takaichi said.
“We are putting people’s lives first and doing everything we can,” she said.
Residents told to evacuate as soon as possible
Residents in the areas under tsunami warnings, forecasting waves of up to 3m high, are told to evacuate as quickly as possible.
Authorities warn that waves can strike repeatedly, and tell residents to keep away until the notice is over.
Those in areas under advisory are told to keep away from coasts and rivers vulnerable to overflowing.
Several injured as earthquake strikes off coast
Several people were injured at a hotel in the Aomori town of Hachinohe, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, in brief comment to reporters, said the government set up an emergency task force to urgently assess the extent of damage.
"We are putting people's lives first and doing everything we can," she said.
