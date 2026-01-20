MI5 issue warning over Chinese embassy in London
- The UK government has approved plans for a new Chinese "super-embassy" at the former Royal Mint site in London.
- This decision was made despite warnings from MI5 and GCHQ that national security risks associated with the site cannot be entirely eliminated.
- Concerns have been raised about the embassy potentially containing secret rooms and a hidden chamber near vital financial data cables, and its possible use for detaining dissidents.
- Campaigners and some politicians, including the Liberal Democrats and shadow foreign secretary, have criticised the approval, with some labelling it a "colossal spy hub".
- The government defends its decision, stating that intelligence agencies have implemented extensive measures to manage any risks, and that establishing embassies is a normal aspect of international diplomacy.