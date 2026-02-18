Bulletin world briefing: Avalanche hits Italian alps and Iran blocks route amid US tensions
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Avalanche ploughs down mountain in Alps as skiers watch on in shock
- Iran shuts vital shipping route for first time in decades amid US tensions
- Millions of stray dogs could be culled in Morocco – here’s why
- Citizen’s return to Australia stopped over ‘links to Islamic State’
- ‘Far-fetched’ plan devised across globe to save rhino in Africa
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks