Millions of stray dogs could be culled in Morocco – here’s why

Related: UK holidaymaker dies from rabies in Yorkshire after being scratched by stray dog in Morocco
  • Morocco is facing criticism over allegations it plans to kill millions of stray dogs to "clean" its streets ahead of co-hosting the 2030 World Cup.
  • Animal rights groups claim over three million stray dogs are at risk, with reports suggesting executions by shooting and poisoning are already occurring.
  • Oscar-nominated actor Mark Ruffalo condemned the alleged culling as a "moral failure," advocating for humane solutions.
  • The Moroccan embassy in London has denied the claims, stating there is no culling and reiterating the country's commitment to humane animal management.
  • FIFA is reportedly working with the International Animal Welfare and Protection Coalition (IAWPC) to submit animal welfare recommendations to Moroccan authorities.
