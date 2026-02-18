Moment avalanche ploughs down mountain in Alps as skiers watch on in shock
- An avalanche struck the Val Veny area of the Courmayeur ski resort in the Italian Alps on Sunday, 15 February.
- Eyewitness footage captured the moment the mass of snow and ice swept down the mountain.
- Authorities confirmed two skiers died and a third remains in critical condition after being caught in the avalanche.
- All three individuals were skiing off-piste at the time; their nationalities have not been released.
- This incident follows recent avalanche fatalities involving British skiers in French resorts, including two in Val d’Isere and one in La Grave.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks