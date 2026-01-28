Bulletin PM briefing: Trump’s Iran threat, Russian casualties and man dies in Storm Chandra
- In case you missed them – here are five of today’s biggest stories.
- Russia suffers 1.2 million casualties in Ukraine war – worst since WWII.
- Trump’s four-word threat to Iran as ‘massive armada’ arrives.
- The chaotic conditions inside notorious detention centre housing vulnerable migrants.
- Man killed after lorry crashes into river during Storm Chandra.
- Starmer arrives in China amid national security fears.