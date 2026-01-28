Starmer arrives in China amid national security fears
- Sir Keir Starmer has begun a three-day visit to China, aiming to make the UK safer and richer despite significant national security concerns.
- The Prime Minister faces pressure to address sensitive topics, including China's espionage activities and human rights issues such as the imprisonment of Jimmy Lai.
- Sir Keir has stated that economic cooperation will not be traded for national security, advocating for pragmatic engagement with China.
- This visit is the first by a British prime minister since 2018, with Labour seeking to improve relations after a period of inconsistency.
- He is accompanied by a delegation of over 50 representatives from British businesses, sports, and culture, including major companies like Jaguar Land Rover and AstraZeneca.