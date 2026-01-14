Bulletin PM briefing: New Iran fears, ‘no confidence’ in police chief and what Greenland could cost
- Here are five of the day’s biggest stories that you may have missed.
- US staff told to leave Qatar amid fears over Iran.
- Home secretary ‘no longer has confidence’ in police chief who banned football fans.
- The shocking price of what buying Greenland could cost the US.
- Starmer slams ‘disgraceful’ Grok AI as he vows to stand up to Elon Musk.
- Moving Bayeux Tapestry to UK could cause ‘irreversible damage’.