The shocking price of what buying Greenland could cost the US
- Plans by Trump to acquire Greenland could reportedly cost an estimated $700 billion, despite strong rejection from Danish and Greenlandic officials.
- This estimated cost, calculated by scholars and former US officials, exceeds half of the Defense Department's annual budget.
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been tasked with developing a proposal for the purchase, with US officials scheduled to meet representatives from Denmark and Greenland.
- A recent poll reveals significant American disapproval for the plan, with 71% opposing military force and 66% concerned about potential damage to the NATO alliance.
- Trump asserts the acquisition is vital for national security, warning that Russia or China would otherwise take control, a claim disputed by Greenlandic officials.