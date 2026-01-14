Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The shocking price of what buying Greenland could cost the US

Trump responds to Greenland PM rejecting US sovereignty: 'That's gonna be a big problem for him'
  • Plans by Trump to acquire Greenland could reportedly cost an estimated $700 billion, despite strong rejection from Danish and Greenlandic officials.
  • This estimated cost, calculated by scholars and former US officials, exceeds half of the Defense Department's annual budget.
  • Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been tasked with developing a proposal for the purchase, with US officials scheduled to meet representatives from Denmark and Greenland.
  • A recent poll reveals significant American disapproval for the plan, with 71% opposing military force and 66% concerned about potential damage to the NATO alliance.
  • Trump asserts the acquisition is vital for national security, warning that Russia or China would otherwise take control, a claim disputed by Greenlandic officials.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in