Starmer slams ‘disgraceful’ Grok AI as he vows to stand up to Elon Musk
- Sir Keir Starmer stated the government will not back down on ensuring Elon Musk's X platform clamps down on its AI tool, Grok, over the generation of sexualised images of women and children.
- The Prime Minister welcomed reports that Grok has been barred from creating such images, even for paying subscribers, but stressed that X "must act" on unlawful images.
- This follows an ultimatum issued by the Prime Minister to Elon Musk, threatening "fast action" if X cannot control Grok's abuses, stating that profiting from harm means losing the right to self-regulate.
- X had previously faced criticism for only limiting the image manipulation function to paying users, rather than fully removing the ability to create sexualised images of women and children.
- Media watchdog Ofcom has launched an investigation into whether the social media platform has breached UK law regarding this issue.