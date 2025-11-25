Bulletin PM briefing: What’s coming in the Budget, Ukraine peace deal latest and warehouse fire
- Here are five of the biggest stories from today that you may have missed.
- Five things Rachel Reeves is set to announce in tomorrow’s Budget.
- Why a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia could be closer than ever.
- Fire declared major incident amid fears that burning warehouse contains fireworks.
- ‘Shameful’ Kim Kardashian slammed for sporting an animal skin accessory.
- Arne Slot admits he feels ‘guilty’ for Liverpool’s ‘ridiculous’ slump.