Southall fire declared major incident amid fears that burning warehouse contains fireworks

Thick smoke rising into the air as over 100 firefighters battle a large blaze in the Southall area of London
Thick smoke rising into the air as over 100 firefighters battle a large blaze in the Southall area of London (AFP via Getty Images)
  • A major incident has been declared after a large fire engulfed a two-storey warehouse and retail space on Bridge Road in Southall, west London.
  • Around 150 firefighters and 25 fire engines are tackling the blaze, which is affecting approximately three-quarters of the building.
  • Emergency services suspect fireworks and cylinders may be stored inside, leading to firefighters withdrawing to a safe distance and fighting the fire from afar.
  • A nearby school and block of flats have been evacuated as a precaution, and residents in the immediate area are advised to keep doors and windows closed due to a large smoke plume.
  • The incident, first reported at 8.55am, is expected to be protracted, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
