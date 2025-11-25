Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia could be closer than ever

Zelensky confirms Trump talks and claims Ukraine will not be an obstacle to peace
  • Ukraine has expressed support for the "essence" of a peace agreement following intense negotiations between US and Ukrainian officials in Geneva.
  • A Ukrainian official stated that the most sensitive issues of the agreement would need to be discussed by Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky.
  • This statement followed a claim by a US official that Kyiv had accepted the terms of an agreement.
  • A Ukrainian official involved in the negotiations indicated that the US appeared to have agreed to a document set out by Europe's allies in Geneva, not a US plan.
  • US media organisations reported being briefed by US officials after a meeting in Abu Dhabi between Ukraine’s head of military intelligence and the US army secretary.
