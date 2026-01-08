Bulletin PM briefing: Weather bomb, ICE shooting fury and pub U-turn
- In case you missed it – here are five of today’s biggest stories.
- Storm Goretti ‘weather bomb’ to hit UK as rare red warning comes into force – all you need to know.
- Fury in Minneapolis as JD Vance defends ICE agent who fatally shot mum-of-three in head.
- Major boost for pub industry with Rachel Reeves set to make another U-turn.
- Government should quit X over sexualised images, says former Labour minister.
- Anthony Joshua’s heartbreaking tribute to friends killed in car crash.