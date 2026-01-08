Anthony Joshua’s heartbreaking tribute to friends killed in car crash
- Boxer Anthony Joshua has paid an emotional tribute to his friends, Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, following their deaths in a fatal car crash near Lagos, Nigeria.
- Joshua, who was also involved in the accident, is now back in the UK recovering from minor injuries after attending their funerals.
- The two men died on Monday when their vehicle collided with a stationary truck on a major road.
- Joshua was pulled from the vehicle and received hospital treatment before being discharged.
- He shared a statement on social media, expressing his grief and acknowledging the greater pain for his friends' parents.