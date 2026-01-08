Major boost for pub industry with Rachel Reeves set to make another U-turn
- Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, is reportedly preparing a U-turn on plans to scrap business rate relief for the hospitality sector.
- The original proposal was to scale back business rate discounts from 75 per cent to 40 per cent, with no relief at all from April.
- This reversal follows intense pressure from Labour MPs and industry warnings of widespread pub closures due to rising operating costs.
- Pub landlords have expressed cautious optimism, welcoming the potential relief but highlighting ongoing concerns about significant business rate re-evaluations.
- This would mark another major policy reversal for the Chancellor, adding to previous U-turns on issues such as winter fuel payments and welfare cuts.