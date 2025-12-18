Bulletin PM briefing: Inflation up, interest rates slashed and ‘superflu’ spreads
- Here are five of today’s biggest stories that you may have missed.
- Inflation rises despite Trump repeatedly claiming that ‘prices are down’.
- Scandal-hit PPE Medpro wound up with governement ‘unlikely to see’ £148m owed.
- Venezuela hits back at Trump as oil tankers are escorted to Asia.
- Bank of England slashes interest rates to lowest level in nearly three years.
- More children in intensive care as superflu cases rise in England.