Inflation rises despite Trump repeatedly claiming that ‘prices are down’
- Inflation increased by 0.2 percent in November and 2.7 percent over the past 12 months, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report.
- This rise contradicts President Donald Trump's persistent claims that prices are declining.
- Other economic indicators suggest a slowing economy, with only 64,000 jobs added in November and an uptick in the unemployment rate.
- During a national address, the president insisted that “wages are up, prices are down” and predicted an unprecedented economic boom.
- Polling data indicates that 57 percent of Americans disapprove of the president's handling of the economy, with only 30 percent finding the cost of living affordable.